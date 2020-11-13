7 Days Live stand-up comedy show playing at Whanganui Opera House on Saturday

Paul Ego, Jeremy Corbett, Dai Henwood and the 7 Days Live crew will be in Whanganui on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Opera House is playing host to seven of New Zealand's most well known comedians this weekend as the 7 Days Live crew bring their show to Whanganui.

The show is an "uncensored and unedited" look at what happens in the studio.

Host Jeremy Corbett told the Chronicle audiences were in for a treat.

Paul Ego and Dai Henwood will joined by Ben Hurley, Justine Smith, Jeremy Elwood, and Melanie Bracewell.

"It's humming along. We've done Napier and Palmy this week and we'll be coming to see you Saturday. It'll be honed by then," he said.

"It's the best stand-up show you'll see in New Zealand this year for the first half, and then it's 7 Days live, unplugged, uncut and uncensored for the second half."

Corbett said they had visited Whanganui previously, a city they love, and there had been many memorable moments.

"When we come to see you guys, we're guaranteed to see a drive-by shouting. We walk down the street in Whanganui and we always have people in cars yelling things at us.

"When we don't come to Whanganui, people are like 'why have you missed us out, why aren't you coming' and then when we do come, they haven't bought enough tickets."

"Tell them to go out and buy some bloody tickets or we'll cross you off the list next year."

• 7 Days Live starts at 7pm on Saturday at the Whanganui Opera House. Tickets from Ticketek.