Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Funny business: How local stand-up comedy is flourishing in a Covid-19 world

7 minutes to read

Gag Night organiser Julie Sandbrook and Porridge Watson owner Tony Sundman want Whanganui to enjoy some good laughs every month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

In the wake of Covid-19 the local stand-up comedy is blossoming.

Liz Wylie reports.

According to a recent study led by researcher Alan Gray of University College London, the act of laughing can make you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.