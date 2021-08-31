Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB targeting city's homeless in vaccine rollout

The Whanganui DHB is targeting more vulnerable communities in its vaccination rollout this week. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui District Health Board is targeting businesses and hard-to-reach communities in its vaccination rollout this week.

A spokesperson said the DHB's vaccination team would be targeting the city's homeless population this week, as well as staff on-site at workplaces such as Nestle in Marton.

The DHB will be at the temporary lockdown homeless site by the Whanganui River on Thursday.

The DHB is nearing 50,000 total doses delivered across the region, having delivered 43.5 per cent of its target of 110,506 total doses.

On Monday, the DHB delivered 507 doses, bringing its regional total to 48,154.

Meanwhile, testing continues across the DHB catchment as the whole country south of Auckland moves into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A total of 67 tests were completed across the DHB region on Monday - a mix of the main testing centre on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital, and various additional testing centres across the region.

The DHB continues to advise anyone who has symptoms of the virus, or who has visited a location of interest, to present for a test.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed, 8am-5pm)

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed, 9am-12pm)

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon; this is by appointment only - call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment).