Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: MSD help available over weekend for urgent welfare needs

The doors are closed but MSD staff are available by phone and online to help people in urgent need over the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

People needing urgent assistance with emergency housing, food and essentials over the weekend can contact the Ministry of Social Development's service centres by phone or online.

MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said those in urgent need during the lockdown should make contact and not try and go without.

"People can get in touch with us on freephone 0800 559 009, or through MyMSD, to find out what assistance may be available to them, including help with emergency housing and financial help to buy food," Campbell said.

People do not need to be on a benefit to receive help but do need to meet an income test.

MSD staff will be working over the weekend with the 0800 559 009 phone lines open 8am-5pm Saturday and 9am-1pm Sunday.

"There's more information on the MSD website, including information on how to access food grants," Campbell said.

Meanwhile, work brokers are placing people in jobs in businesses and organisations regarded as essential.

"There are essential worker positions available right now. Employers that are not operating in alert level 4 are still wanting to employ people and are taking referrals in preparation for when they can operate."

Manufacturers are among the industries in Taranaki, Whanganui and King Country needing staff, including food manufacturing, agriculture and horticulture, security, and retail trade. Work brokers are the first point of contact for businesses requiring staff, while people looking for work can visit Job Search on the Work and Income website.