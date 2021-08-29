Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB continues testing, vaccinations

There were long socially-distanced queues outside Whanganui's main central city vaccination centre last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were long socially-distanced queues outside Whanganui's main central city vaccination centre last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Covid-19 testing across the Whanganui District Health Board area is continuing, as the region prepares to move into alert level 3 on Tuesday night.

The DHB said 177 people were tested for Covid-19 across its wider catchment over the last three days.

Of those tests, 105 were undertaken on Friday, while 36 tests were done on both Saturday and Sunday.

The DHB continues to advise anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, or people who have visited one of the more than 300 locations of interest, to get tested.

‌

Meanwhile, the DHB's vaccination rollout continued over the weekend, with close to 2000 people jabbed at various vaccination clinics across the region.

As at 8am on Monday, 47,522 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been delivered by the DHB.

People over the age of 30 are now entitled to book a vaccination appointment, by visiting www.bookmyvaccine.nz or calling 0800 28 29 26.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed, 8am-5pm)

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed)

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon; this is by appointment only - call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment.)