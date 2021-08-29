Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: What move to level 3 will mean for Whanganui region

In level 3 Horizons bus services will continue to operate on a reduced timetable for essential workers and essential travel only. Photo / File

In level 3 Horizons bus services will continue to operate on a reduced timetable for essential workers and essential travel only. Photo / File

The Horizons region is well resourced to move down an alert level this week, Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MWCDEM) Group controller Ged Shirley says.

All areas outside of Auckland and Northland are set to move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm tomorrow.

"We are working closely with our four district health boards – Whanganui, MidCentral, Lakes and Waikato, the region's city and district councils, emergency services and government agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development," Shirley said.

"The Ministry of Health is the lead agency for a pandemic response, and our role is to provide regional coordination and support to these groups.

"The MWCDEM welfare group is sharing information and escalating any emerging issues - particularly around food and accommodation.

"At alert level 3 business can open as long as they do so safely without close contact. This means click and collect, drive-through or contactless delivery.

"At alert level 3 buses are still operating on a reduced timetable and should only be used by essential workers travelling to or from work or if you are accessing an essential service such as pharmacy or supermarket."

Bus timetable information is available on the Horizons website.

"The all of Government's dedicated Unite Against Covid-19 website is the best source for accurate and up-to-date information," Shirley said.

"It also provides links to key services such as health – including booking a vaccine, mental health, food and essential items, rural support and business and employment advice.

"MWCDEM are also sharing national and regional messages on the Civil Defence Manawatū-Whanganui Facebook page.

"Until 11.59pm on Tuesday we are still at Level 4 and once we drop to level 3 you still need to continue to limit contact as much as possible, stay home and stay in your bubble, get tested if you are unwell or a contact, get vaccinated if you can and support those around you."