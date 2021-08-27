Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui Women's Refuge busier during level 4 lockdown

Whanganui Women's Refuge manager Yvonne Denny. Photo / Bevan Conley

Women's Refuge Whanganui says it is busier at the start of this level 4 lockdown than it was in 2020.

Manager Yvonne Denny said last year's level 4 lockdown wasn't as frantic as Women's Refuge Whanganui staff anticipated but this time women had asked for help quickly.

"It means women are saying 'Enough is enough'.

Women's Refuge Whanganui has made two or three new applications this week for its whānau Protect service, which puts alarms in place for women and children at the highest risk.

Its safe house is empty at the moment. It can hold four families - but not under level 4 restrictions. Living there is usually communal and it only has space for two bubbles. Any others that need accommodation will have to be placed in motels.

Denny expects that may be necessary if the lockdown continues.

The organisation has one team that works with family violence in the community. Meeting clients is more difficult with social distancing, and more communication is by phone and online.

For the last few years it has also had a transitional housing team of two, running eight houses for single men or women with children or couples with children. The occupants are referred by the Ministry of Social Development.

"We are keeping in touch with them and they are tracking okay," Denny said.