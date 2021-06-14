Family violence seminar to inform Whanganui employers on legal obligations

Jigsaw Whanganui executive officer Tim Metcalfe says if an employee knows they have good support at work they are more likely to seek out help to break the cycle of violence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jigsaw Whanganui executive officer Tim Metcalfe says if an employee knows they have good support at work they are more likely to seek out help to break the cycle of violence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui businesses and organisations are invited to learn more about the Domestic Violence – Victim's Protection Act, and how to respond positively to employees who are experiencing family violence.

Jigsaw Whanganui, Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and Whanganui & Partners will host a free workplace seminar from 10.30am-12.30pm on Thursday, June 17.

The seminar presenter is Anna Campbell, New Zealand's first female White Ribbon Ambassador, who works as chief people and transformation officer for Mitre 10.

"We have been very fortunate to bring a business leader of Anna's calibre to Whanganui," Jigsaw Whanganui executive officer Tim Metcalfe said.

"Anna has vast experience in creating strategy that focuses on customer experience, workplace culture and organisation leadership. She is a powerful advocate for the critical role that all businesses can play in reducing the massive social harm caused by family violence.

"Anna will be offering her experience and insights into how to enable staff affected by intimate partner violence to bring their very best to the workplace.

"If an employee knows they have good support at work, they are more likely to seek out help to break the cycle of violence with consequent gains in work productivity."

The Domestic Violence – Victim's Protection Act adds legal protections in the workplace for people affected by domestic violence.

The session will support workplaces to understand their obligations under the act, with particular focus on how domestic violence and its hidden costs can affect the workplace, and how businesses and managers can help by recognising, responding to and addressing the impacts of domestic violence on an employee.

The seminar is open to anyone in the role of managing or employing people. Registrations can be made through the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce website whanganuichamber.net.nz

Where to go for help or more information

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Chronicle website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.