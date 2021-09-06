Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Testing slows down across Whanganui

Covid-19 testing at Whanganui's main facility on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital has slowed down since the beginning of the Delta outbreak. Photo / Bevan Conley

Covid-19 testing at Whanganui's main facility on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital has slowed down since the beginning of the Delta outbreak. Photo / Bevan Conley

Covid-19 testing across the Whanganui District Health Board catchment has slowed in recent days, as the city nears the three-week mark in lockdown restrictions.

There were just 43 Covid-19 swabs recorded on Friday, while only 20 swabs were taken across the DHB region on Saturday.

On Sunday there were 11 Covid-19 tests processed, the lowest total since the beginning of the current outbreak.

That Saturday and Sunday total of just 31 tests compares to a total of 72 tests last weekend.

The drop in demand for testing comes as the region's locations of interest were officially removed from the register, as 18 days have passed since a Covid-19 patient visited.

Demand for testing has also reduced across the country, particularly in Auckland, which continues to remain under alert level 4 restrictions.

However, the DHB continues to advise anyone with symptoms of the virus, or people who have visited a location of interest, to present for a test.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continued across the Whanganui DHB catchment over the weekend.

A total of 1056 doses were delivered across the weekend - 611 on Saturday and a further 445 on Sunday.

That brings the DHB to a total of 53,850 total doses delivered, equivalent to 48.7 per cent of the DHB's total eligible population.

Vaccination appointments can be booked by visiting www.bookmyvaccine.nz, or by calling 0800 29 28 26.