Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB's new daily vaccination record

The majority of Thursday's 1300 doses were delivered at the main Victoria Ave vaccination clinic. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Health Board delivered more than 1300 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday - a new record for the DHB.

A spokesperson said 1305 doses were administered across the DHB catchment on Thursday, including at a "super clinic" at Te Poho o Tuariki in Marton, where more than 300 vaccinations were completed.

Vaccination clinics were also held in Ohakune and Taihape on Thursday, but the majority of the 1305 doses were administered at the DHB's main vaccination facility Te Rito in Victoria Ave.

The record daily number brings the total number of vaccines administered by the DHB to 51,567.

In doses, that puts the DHB at 46.6 per cent of the total doses required to vaccinate the entire eligible population in the DHB region.

Next week the Stewart Street GP practice in Marton will begin providing vaccinations.

GPs at Bulls and Taihape will also be running their own vaccination programmes.

Meanwhile, testing continued across the district as Whanganui entered its second full day of alert level 3 on Thursday.

A total of 59 Covid-19 tests were taken across the DHB catchment - up by one on Wednesday's total.

The DHB continues to advise anyone with symptoms of the virus, or people who visited one of the hundreds of locations of interest, to get a test.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed, 8am-5pm).

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed, 9am-noon).

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon; this is by appointment only - call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment).

• Testing is available in Whanganui and Bulls through local GP clinics and health centres. People who wish to be tested should contact the practices to organise appointments.