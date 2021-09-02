Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui's Davis Library offering 'book and collect' during alert level 3

Library services manager Nicholas Keene (left) and librarian Greg Taylor prepare book bags at the Davis Library. Photo / Supplied

The pages are turning again at Whanganui's Davis Central City Library under Covid-19 alert level 3, and the community will have access to books, magazines and audiobooks thanks to its "book and collect" system.

Library service manager Nicholas Keene said there were about 100 regular customers who were housebound, so the library's delivery service was also back up and running this week.

"They have their own staff member who always deals with them, so we've restarted contactless delivery for those who want it at level 3," Keene said.

"With the 'book and collect' service, if you're not in that category but you can't come to the library, or don't want to right now, then we'll come and drop off.

"You might be immunocompromised or nervous about how things are at the moment. Everyone is in a different space right now.

"We'll get to you as soon as we can."

‌

Keene said customers would be allowed to order one bag of books each, and magazines and audiobooks could also be included.

"We'll do our best to check your reading history to make sure you haven't had it.

"When we have filled a bag for you, we'll confirm a time for you to pick it up."

Library staff were working in "controlled work bubbles" of three with split shifts, Keene said.

They had already received about 30 orders to fill on Thursday morning.

"Some of our customers are on their own, so books are very important to them. Others have got kids climbing the walls," Keene said.

"Everybody has their own home bubble that needs things. We're happy to add some books to it."

Keene said the library's children's team was continuing regular virtual storytelling sessions on their Facebook page, with adult story times also set to feature.

"Sadly, I think it'll be quite a while before we get those groups back together in the building.

"The staff are really enjoying doing the online ones. My wife even booked me in to do one with her as well."

Keene debuted "DJ Nick Frenzy" in a rap version of Room On A Broom by Julia Donaldson, read with his wife Ellen Keene, that was shared to the page on Tuesday.

"That's the price I pay for being married to a children's librarian, I guess," he said.

"With technology these days it's a piece of cake for us to put all sorts of content up, and it keeps staff connected with things because there's a limit to what a lot of them can do right now."

To make use of the Davis Library's "book and collect" system, email book&collect@whanganuilibrary.com. A phone number must be included in the email.

A dedicated phone line 349 3214 is also available between 9.30am and 5.30pm on weekdays only.

An online order form can be found at www.whanganuilibrary.com/index.php/what-we-offer/book-collect/online-form/