Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Councils operating at limited capacity across Whanganui region

Council buildings across the wider region will remain closed under alert level 3. Photo / NZME

District councils across the wider Whanganui region are still operating at limited capacity, despite the shift to Covid-19 alert level 3.

The Whanganui District Council says all council facilities remain closed to the public, except for those non-public-facing services that are deemed essential.

Playgrounds remain closed, while parks and reserve areas are open for casual recreational use but visitors must maintain social distancing requirements. Some public toilets are not open at parks and reserves.

Council offices remain closed during alert level 3 but late payment penalties are deferred until facilities reopen to the public.

The extension also applies to the discount provided to those who pay the full year's rates on the first instalment due date.

Rangitīkei District council says waste and recycling facilities will reopen under alert level 3, with strict social distancing to be implemented on-site.

All waste facilities will accept Eftpos payments only. At facilities such as Hunterville and Rātana that do not have Eftpos terminals, customers' details will be collected to be invoiced at a later date.

The council's parks and reserves team will resume work, including mowing at cemeteries, council flats, sports fields, local purpose reserves and berms.

All public venues such as council offices, libraries and playgrounds remain closed.

In the Ruapehu District, essential non-public-facing council services will continue, with members of the public able to talk to customer services by calling 07 895 8188.

Under level 3, waste services will resume under strict social distancing protocols. Kerbside collection continues but only for pink rubbish bags and food scraps.

Council building inspections resume under level 3.

Horizons Regional Council says level 3 will see the resumption of limited essential field work such as site visits, environmental monitoring, urgent consent compliance inspections and other pest plan and animal predator monitoring and control activities.

Administration work continues, with rates payments accepted online.

There is no longer a credit card surcharge for online rates payments, which are due on September 24. However, the council has given until October 24 before any penalties will be applied to unpaid rates.

Public transport services will continue for travel for essential purposes, with most services running to Saturday timetables during level 3. Services will run as per the Saturday and Sunday schedule on weekends.

Fares on public transport are reinstated at level 3, and those who can tag on and tag off with their Bee card should do so. Cash will not be collected for fares or Bee card top-ups. Face coverings are required.

In South Taranaki, most council services will remain restricted, except for the council's rubbish collection, which will return to normal.

"While it's good that we are moving down to alert level 3, we still aren't allowed to physically interact with people, so our public facilities such as libraries, pools, recreation centres, community venues and playgrounds must remain closed," a council spokesman said.

Members of the public can still engage with the council by visiting the council website, or calling 0800 111 323.