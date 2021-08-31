Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui businesses making the most of alert level 3

Origins Cafe was serving up coffee from 7am on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents were out and about making the most of life at alert level 3 on Wednesday morning.

The entire country south of Auckland dropped to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, allowing additional freedoms such as contactless food and drink services and the ability to slightly expand bubbles.

Yellow House Cafe owner Jonathan Banks said there had been a steady stream of customers through the door since opening at 8am.

"We had an influx of customers in the first sort of hour, but it's quietened down now," Banks said.

The cafe is offering customers takeaway coffee and cabinet-style food which can be ordered in person or via an online ordering system.

But Banks doesn't know how quite level 3 will play out, saying the cafe struggled during the same period during last year's outbreak.

"I don't know what to make of it yet. Last level 3 was abysmal - we should've stayed shut.

"It's too early to tell yet - Whanganui can be a bit hard to tell. They may come out in their droves."

Meanwhile, the drive-thrus at larger takeaway businesses were also busy on Wednesday.

There were steady queues outside the McDonalds businesses in Victoria Ave and Liffiton St.

McDonalds on Victoria Ave had a queue of customers waiting for their fried fix. Photo / Bevan Conley

McDonalds is serving up a restricted menu, which doesn't include products such as soft serve and shakes, for the duration of level 3.

At Origins Cafe in Victoria Ave, owner David Morgan said around 30 customers had been in for their fix of coffee by 10am.

"It's been a little bit quiet - but people are getting up a bit later in lockdown."

The cafe is only selling coffee during alert level 3, with a makeshift payment terminal at the door.

Morgan said when the business opened at alert level 3 last year, it went better than expected.

"It went really well actually, we had heaps of people keen to come out and have a coffee. But we're hoping this won't last too long."

