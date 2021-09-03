Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: MSD commissioner says support available in Whanganui

People in need can contact MSD on freephone 0800 559 009. Photo / Bevan Conley

People in need can contact MSD on freephone 0800 559 009. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is offering assurance that support services are available to everyone in the Whanganui region under Covid-19 level 3.

"This is a difficult time but we're here to help, and we have the capacity to do so," MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said.

"Emergency housing is available in Whanganui for people in need."

Campbell said MSD, like all support services around the country, was experiencing increased demand but gave her assurance that there were enough resources and staff.

She said there were 10 providers who currently worked with MSD in Whanganui to house clients needing temporary, short-term housing.

"We acknowledge the level of concern in Whanganui about housing and homelessness. MSD staff attended recent community meetings about this issue, and we recognise the work being done by a range of local organisations," Campbell said.

As well as emergency housing, there are other ways MSD can assist people facing housing difficulties.

This includes help with paying rent and other accommodation costs, support to help people isolate at home, and food assistance.

"We are working closely with community food providers around New Zealand to ensure whānau have enough to eat," Campbell said.

"As a local example, we're proud to support City Mission Whanganui, who received $31,176 over two years as part of our Community Food Response Grant Fund."

A total of $32 million funding over two years was provided in Budget 2020 to help meet the additional demand on food banks, food rescue, and other community food providers as a result of Covid-19.

Campbell said the funding supported 131 foodbanks, food rescue and community providers across New Zealand.

Immediate funding was made available to existing providers early last week: $2.8m for food and essential item support, including funding to support Youthline.

"We're not experiencing significant delays on our phone lines. Anyone in need should contact us on freephone 0800 559 009," Campbell said.

"Someone will talk to you about what support you're eligible for. You don't have to be a current MSD client to give us a ring and discuss your situation. If you need help, please pick up the phone."