Whanganui Chronicle

Confluence pulls out of Backhouse project in Whanganui

6 minutes to read
Whanganui business Confluence has closed after frustrating months in the Backhouse building but say they want to see the enterprise succeed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The Backhouse, touted as a centre for collaboration and the creative industries in Whanganui, has lost two of its foundation tenants - but there are hopes the concept can still be a success.

The vision

