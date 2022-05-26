Border's No8 Semi Vodosese, is working his way back from injury. Photo / NZME

Physically and mentally, both Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau and Waverley Harvesting Border need to pick themselves up as the second round of Tasman Tanning Premier opens at the Country Club on Saturday.

Both of 2021's finalists have been hurting – the hosts in the unfamiliar position of being winless at the bottom of the table, while the visitors are still on track for the semifinals, but have had a fortnight to think about their devastating 70-point loss to rivals Byford's Readimix Taihape.

Always proactive with his player management, Border coach Cole Baldwin gave his injury-strapped side a break from training last week, then resumed with Tuesday-Thursday sessions rather than their regular extended Wednesday hit out.

"Just trying to get back on track," he said.

"It's what it was [against Taihape], playing with what we've got.

"The previous week, we were playing guys that have still been injured, but they had to go out there because there was no-one else.

"I've never seen a season where [this happened], we've been lucky, with the injuries.

"It's unfathomable, really, it's been pretty frustrating."

Reflecting what seems to be the changing of the guard, only four Border players were named in the Steelform Whanganui wider squad of 36 that will prepare for the Queen's Birthday Monday fixture with Wairarapa Bush.

One of them, No8 Semi Vodosese, is working back from injury, with young flanker Tobias Stark one of the youngsters stepping up in the absence of others.

In the backline, Whanganui incumbent halfback Lindsay Horrocks had to play centre against Taihape, with Baldwin looking at his numbers on Thursday night to see if he can reunite Horrocks and Craig Clare as the No9-10 combination.

"We're back at about 80 per cent, which is better than 30-40 per cent," said Baldwin.

Kaierau gave a much more committed effort in their 41-18 loss over in Taihape last weekend, but are counting the cost as they will likely be without skipper Ethan Robinson after a raft of cards were handed out.

It was a similar story the week before against Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri. In both games, Kaierau came from behind to take the lead, then had players sent to cool their heels and the opposition ran over them.

"It's hangman, and we've got one leg left," said co-coach Te Ahu Teki, referencing the old spelling game where each wrong answer takes you closer to the noose.

"You'd expect [Border] to bounce back – I know Cole will demand more out of them.

"These are the kind of games you want to play in.

"We've just got to chuck the kitchen sink at them.

"I'm excited, I know the boys are too."

Kaierau were always going to need a period of adjustment under the new coaching regime of Teki and Tony McBride – not to mention injuries and having players like Ezra Malo, Cameron Davies and recently Cade Robinson depart the club.

But this short, five-team competition offers few chances for reprieves.

"It's always good being underdog," said Teki.

"It's taken three to four weeks, but they're starting to understand the systems.

"Our [defensive] line's there, it's just trusting, and making those one-on-one tackles.

"The earlier rounds, they got stressed, those boys, and go back to those old habits.

"We did demand more out of the boys. We have to understand and play to the ref.

"It's coming up hard off the line and trying to own that space where that offload's going to happen."

Teki is confident of having back two of his Whanganui incumbent forwards in Jack van Bussel (side injury) and Josh Lane (neck), with the latter sorely missed in recent weeks.

While no Robinson will be a big loss, this adds more responsibilities for young halfback Caleb Gray, who has been a bolter named in the wider Whanganui squad.

"He understands hard work and preparation to get ready for a game," said Teki.

"He's got a pass, he can run, makes a lot of tackles defensively."

Continuing their run of home games on Saturday, Grand Hotel Challenge Shield holders Taihape's undefeated season so far was reflected in the Whanganui squad with no less than nine forwards and four backs named in the wider group.

However, with five forwards and two backs of their own selected, Marist should offer the home side a much sterner test than the team that had 80 points put on them at Memorial Park last season.

The draw is:

Premier (2.35pm kickoffs):

Byford's Readimix Taihape vs Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, Memorial Park

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau vs Waverley Harvesting Border, Kaierau Country Club

Bye: Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri.