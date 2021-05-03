Carla Langmead: The euphoria of meeting my mentor Dr Bruce Lipton

Opinion:

This time two weeks ago I was basking in the euphoria of being lucky enough to meet one of my mentors and people of inspiration.

Dr Bruce Lipton is an American cell biologist and world famous for his work in epigenetics. Some people may be familiar with his book The Biology of Beliefs.

Not only was I able to shake his hand and thank him for all the amazing work he has brought to the planet, but I had an opportunity to chat with him. Although of no value when I have little recollection of what I actually said, being so star-struck as I was! I do know that I held on to his hand for a very long time (awkward and stalkery).

Bruce Lipton's work in quantum physics builds on many others before him and goes back at least a hundred years. Quantum physics has revealed that our perception we live in a divided world of matter and energy is a false assumption. Lipton says quantum physics is the most tested and validated of all sciences, revealing that everything is made of energy or, to put it another way, atoms are not made of matter. He goes on to describe that the body translates the field of energetic information into what we define as "feelings", which is why this is key to my work as a holistic coach.

I am interested in working with people in a more heart/feelings way than a head-centred way. This aligns with the new science in that research now reveals that we learned to feel first through our biggest neural network, the human heart. Not only does this heart-centred work make logical sense to me but it's also a better trusted measure I've found, as sometimes my "thinking" processes get very mixed up but my feelings are consistent and are a great reference point to work from.

Before Bruce Lipton, for me there was our own Dr Kerry Spackman, whose work was life changing for me. He was the first scientist who was able to teach me how to rewire my brain, which gave me back my life. Prior to that I had spent 10 years searching as I battled with anxiety and depression. It's no wonder that I'm passionate about all this work because I know it works when applied. Application has been the key for me. The degree of knowing and then applying this work is different for all and, like anything, the more we practise the better we get and the greater the results.

If you would like to know more please contact me or find me online at carlascoachingforhealth.com or Facebook: #cc4health

*This is not therapy.