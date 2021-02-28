Expose Yourself: Ancient traditions coming to the fore

Ancient traditions coming to the fore

The other day I was told by someone who used to follow my page that she was no longer able to because of her deep religious beliefs.

This felt familiar territory, I've been here many times. My response: "I'm sorry you find the new science so offensive; I will still follow your page."

Okay, I get it! That modern science can now evidence what was previously unknown, which has up until now been the territory of religion, philosophy and ancient traditions.

Although we have been tripping around the edges for some time, I believe we are finally at a place of no return and we will advance exponentially.

Einstein himself got really close to understanding that there was a unifying field that we as humans are in some sort of relationship with, but was never able to prove it. To date no one else has been able to either.

What we do know is that we are affected by "it" and "it" is affected by us, and for me that's enough to get on with my life with the simple knowing of this.

I call it 'faith' but a faith that's not attached to any religion or race. No matter what culture or religion we are from I believe that there is a common ground, it's just we have different ways of getting there and it's easy to get lost in translation.

For me I had to satisfy my intellect and learn a bit about quantum science and the relationship between our physical body and our energy body; our waveacles (Dr Joe Dispenza). This is what floats my boat.

However, when I'm supporting others I use a different language, depending on whom I'm sitting with.

For example, we can talk about our mindset and how to change our thinking, or I can even prescribe some exercise to work on the physical form. These are both "top down" approaches.

Or we can go "bottom up", which means we come in at the emotional and energetic aspects of our selves. Being able to make a shift, especially in the emotions, has now been revealed to be the most effective and efficient way to increase our energy flow and change our electromagnetic field.

It's going to be no surprise then that when you work with me, I'm interested more in your passions instead of what's holding you back (although sometimes we don't know what we want except by contrast to what we don't).

In colour therapy and some ancient cultures, red represents passion and also life force energy. No co-incidence I, wouldn't think!

Like anything, there are always two sides to the same coin, as passion can be tapped into to hurt and constrict through the choices we make, or it can help to expand us. I think this message got lost in translation somewhere in the last few centuries!

A quick look at Native American teachings reveals an archetype of "the serpent", which represents the awakening of the life force, not to abuse others or self, but to take us back to love.

I see the serpent also about shedding skin, moving on, letting go, forgiveness, re-inventing ourselves, etc, and by learning how to do this we can let our life force energy flow and keep flowing until it hits our heart centre.

Being able to learn and practise this can be a life changing experience, however, be warned that once this has been experienced there is no turning back to former thinking!

We're in for the long haul. I'd love to meet you there.

