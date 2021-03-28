Expose Yourself: Catch the Love Bug

Opinion:

If we knew that something good for us was infectious would you try it?

And what if it was FREE, yep costs nothing except some self-discipline with a good dollop of commitment. Be warned, however, that once this virus gets hold there's no turning back.

A little bit about what happens when you catch it ...

You can expect increased coherence and emotions which manifest as stress decreases and resilience increases.

You will experience a deeper resonance and genuine connection. This results in more harmony and less stress in our relationships.

You may not always know you have this virus as it modulates at times, but that's okay. It is your sincere intent that eventually increases your level of effectiveness and sets up a baseline for spreading it and infecting others.

This virus also impacts favourably on the earth's magnetic field (Global Coherence Initiative).

Not only will your body and mind thank you for it, others around you, but our planet will too.

Its name?

THE LOVE BUG with NO vaccine required.

What you may also not realise is that it actually already exists in us, it just needs reactivation.

How? Through simple techniques, which modern science has come to call Heart Coherence.

Heart Coherence is actually measurable via a piece of technology put out by the Heart Math Institute. (I'm eagerly waiting for its arrival so it can become part of my practice.)

If you want to know more please join me this Saturday at 70A Guyton St. Stop in, bring your curiosity and questions and let's get infectious. We will be open between 10am and 4pm with special visiting guest Robert Ritchie.

Robert and I hope to see you there ...

Www.carlascoachingforhealth.com