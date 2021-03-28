Whanganui news in brief: Fire, Drews Ave redesign, seering temperatures

Whanganui didn't quit hit the giddy high of 36.8 Celsius, but came pretty close. Photo / file

Weather to change

Whanganui recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 28C on Saturday. However, the sunshine is coming to an end, for now at least, with Metservice forecasting rain for the coming week. However, Whanganui temperatures are predicted to remain reasonably warm, with highs ranging from 20C to 24C and lows of 12C-15C through to Saturday.

Change in hours

Due to reduced demand, from Monday, March 29, the Covid-19 community based assessment centre (CBAC) at Whanganui Hospital will be open from 8am-1pm, Monday to Friday. Outside those hours, people with Covid-19 symptoms should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Covid-19 testing is available at Whanganui Accident and Medical (WAM) at Whanganui Hospital from 1pm-8pm Monday to Friday and 8am-8pm on weekends and public holidays. People with Covid-19 symptoms should phone (06) 348 1300 to arrange an assessment or test. They should not go to WAM or their general practice without phoning first.

Trees, vegetation fire

Fire and Emergency crews were called to a fire at Kaitoke, near Whanganui, about 4.40pm on Saturday. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said an area of trees and vegetation was alight. It took about an hour-and-a-half to extinguish the fire.

Streetscape feedback

Whanganui District Council is seeking feedback on the concept design for a new temporary streetscape planned for Drews Ave. Plans for the area include seating, greenery, a shared outdoor community table and interactive features. More information is on the council website www.whanganui.govt.nz. A "feedback letterbox" for hard copy comments is located outside Article cafe on Drews Ave and an online survey can be completed online at www.whanganui.govt.nz/drews-ave.

Premium subscription

Get your news app free from your phone's online store.

Have you activated your Premium subscription yet? If you're a Whanganui Chronicle subscriber who gets the paper delivered for five days a week or more, you're entitled to free access to our Premium content on our website and on nzherald.co.nz. To activate your online access, go to www.nzherald.co.nz/activate and use the email address associated with your print subscription. Once you've created a password, log in to enjoy quality reading.