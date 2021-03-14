Expose Yourself: Are our emotions getting in the way?

Dr Joe Dispenza, neuroscientist, international lecturer, researcher, corporate consultant, author, and educator, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's Leading Business and Self-Empowerment Summit, in Dublin Convention Centre, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Science has revealed that we have a field of information which surrounds us, and the happier we are, the bigger the field.

This field acts like a magnet, apparently and the bigger it is it increases our potential to experience more of the same (Dr Joe Dispenza). This field expands and constricts with our emotions, which are determined by our values and beliefs.

Sadly, I think somewhere along the way we were taught to ignore our feelings, numb them with drugs, or stick a band aid over them. How many times have some of us heard "just get on with it"?

The flip side of that, however, is that it's not healthy to stay stressed for long periods of time either, and not learning how to let go of whatever has hurt us is equally as toxic for us. I like to use the metaphor of a physical injury.

In the beginning it's acute and it needs some immediate attention, possibly even a medical response. After we rest and treat the injury, we then need to consider a plan forward, and this will vary depending on the scale of the injury.

Sometimes we can manage it ourselves and at other times we may need a whole team around us as we step our way back to feeling better. Denying any injury, however, will ultimately come with consequences and possibly much more damage.

Emotions are no different and even if we don't know what the cause of the emotional injury is, we certainly recognise that we are still living in the wake of it which means we have a measurement to work with, ie, how we feel and how we would like to feel.

The work I do with people supports them bridge this gap. While I have some strategies for acute injuries in the way of self soothing, it's not until things have settled a bit do we get a better picture of whether our emotions are getting in the way of living our best life.

I'm running a workshop this Sunday for those who would like to learn more about this and includes the latest information from the Heart Math Institute and a great chance to bring your questions around Heart Coherence and its effect on us.

Please message me if you would like to attend. It's limited to seven people.

WWW.carlascoachingforhealth.com