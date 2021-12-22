Voyager 2021 media awards
Burgers and fish and chips find a home at Whanganui's Mowhanau Village

3 minutes to read
Bruce and Diane Taylor (left) of Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park with the Sea Dogs Galley team Tammy McKelvey, Bradie Alabaster and Zoe Van Ver Wees. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

Fresh fish and chips, burgers and more are coming to Mowhanau Village right in time for the summer holidays.

Diane and Bruce Taylor have partnered with Bradie Alabaster from Sea Dogs Galley to open a

