Bulls boxer Emile Richardson said he has what it takes to go for gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Supplied

Bulls boxer Emile Richardson is heading to Birmingham as part of the New Zealand boxing squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He is the second boxer from the Rangitīkei district to get a Games ticket, with Marton's Onyx Lye also selected for the national team in the light-heavyweight (75-81kg) division.

The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, with boxing getting underway the following day.

Richardson feels he has a shot at gold.

"I think I have the goods to beat these guys. I've had international experience before which will help," he said.

He said his gym mates had set him up well.

He shares a gym with David Nyika, who won bronze in the Heavyweight division at the 2020 Olympics.

Richardson said being able to spar with Nyika was the best training he could have asked for.

"It's good training with him when he's in New Zealand, getting hard sparring with him as well is top quality, you can't really get much better," Richardson said.

He flew to Ireland on June 6, where he will take part in a two-week training camp before the Games, training with the Irish boxing team.

"We'll have a good training camp, good sparring and good prep," he said.

In April this year, Richardson won the New Zealand middleweight 75kg title at the 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Nationals in Whanganui.