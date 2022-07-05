The women's team. (Left to right): Amber Ward, Angela Boswell (manager), Pauline Chapman, Lee-Anne Glanville-Rothman, Robyn Collins, Sarah Davies, Anneka Weterman. Photo / Supplied

Two Whanganui Squash Club teams have defeated the region's best club teams to gain entry to the National SuperChamps club competition later this year.

With the competition played at SquashGym Palmerston North on July 1-3 the teams both had to overcome the local favourites and home team, SquashGym, among other contenders.

The women's team had to defeat both Okato and SquashGym in a pool of three teams while the men's competition was contested by an unprecedented 11 teams.

The women's team had their closest match against Okato on the Friday night with the scores tied at 2-2 in a five-rubber tie. Anneka Weterman brought the team home with a nailbiting five-set win to take the tie 3/2.

The following day they beat home club SquashGym 5/0 to seal their victory.

The men's team. (Left to right): John Roestenburg (coach), Samson Power, David Grant, Shane Stone, Maximus Matthews, Curtis Fatiaki, Stu Hylton, Nigel Ward (manager), Glen Osborne. Photo / Supplied

The men's team contested and won four pool games against Tararua 4/1, Levin 3/2, Okato 5/0 and Ashhurst 3/2.

Then in the final against the home team, SquashGym, with the match level at 2-2, former All Black and Waverley police officer Glen Osborne clinched the win with a thrilling 3/1 victory in front of a very vocal Palmerston North crowd.

With over 200 squash clubs in New Zealand the club has an enviable record at SuperChamps with a record seven national titles since 1997.

They will be aiming to add to their trophy cabinet once again in September when the 2022 Nationals are held in Whangarei.