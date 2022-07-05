Transport agency Waka Kotahi has engaged a contractor to help resolve drainage problems at the Turakina intersection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Residents in Turakina, south of Whanganui, are relieved that problems with soggy and slip-prone sections will soon be resolved.

Road works at the intersection of SH3 and Edenmore Rd had been causing headaches for property owners since the road was raised in 2019.

Waka Kotahi's Manawatū-Whanganui system manager, Rob Service, said the transport agency was aware of the concerns of the property owners and met with them on-site last week, alongside the contractor.

Service said the section of SH3 was rebuilt in November 2019 and the surface was raised slightly.

"This likely resulted in the formation of a shallow 'basin' at the intersection. A second coat reseal was then applied in February this year, which may have added slightly to the surface height and may therefore be contributing to the effect," he said.

"It appears that recent road rehabilitation works have created an area vulnerable to pooling at the intersection with Edenmore Rd, which is impacting the south-east corner of the property on the corner," Service said.

Waka Kotahi was committed to investigating ways to improve drainage at the intersection, Service said, as well as the nearby grass area to divert water from the property to an existing drain.

Drainage contractors visited the site on Monday.

Service said Waka Kotahi would also look at tidying up and, if necessary, replacing the post and wire fence along the western shoulder of State Highway 3, adjacent to the property, and had removed the rumble strips from directly outside the property.

"Waka Kotahi and its contractor will continue to work with the property owners and keep them informed as we work [on] plans to remedy the situation," said Service.

The affected property owner has commended Waka Kotahi staff for the recent communication after three years of frustration living with roadworks and flooding.

"They have been really good. They listened to all our concerns and I'm satisfied that the problems will be addressed now," he said.

There is currently a 30k/h speed limit at the intersection and a 50k/h speed restriction further south at the Rangitīkei River bridge, where pavement and rail repairs are underway.



Service said motorists were urged to take care when driving through the restricted areas.