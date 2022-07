Police are continuing to investigate damage to the Sailing Whanganui clubhouse. Photo / Finn Williams

Whanganui police are still investigating after what appeared to be bullet holes were found in the windows of the Sailing Whanganui clubhouse on Gilberd St, in Castlecliff.

The club was alerted to the damage on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8.

Four holes were left in a second-storey window, one in a neighbouring window and one hole in a ground-floor window.