Booklovers wanted: Central Whanganui bookshop with around 60,000 books up for sale

Finn Williams
By
3 mins to read
Daniel West is looking into selling his Book Hunters Bookshop on Ridgway St. Photo / Bevan Conley

A popular central Whanganui second-hand bookstore and its collection of around 60,000 books has been put on the market for a new owner.

Book Hunters Bookshop’s current owner Daniel West said he was selling not

