The Whanganui Film Society is holding a public screening of Smiles of a Summer Night on June 27.
This 1955 film, directed by Ingmar Bergman, is about four sets of mismatched lovers attempting to navigate the laws of attraction over the course of a single summer weekend in turn of the century (19th-20th) Sweden.
The film is in Swedish with English subtitles.
The Details
What: Smiles of a Summer Night (Sommernattensleende)
When: Monday, June 27, 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.
Tickets: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to http://www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options. Please note that wearing a face mask is compulsory.