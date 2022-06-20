Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Bergman film from 1955 screening soon

Gunnar Bjornstrand and Harriet Andersson in a scene from Smiles of a Summer Night, a film by Ingmar Bergman. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui Midweek


The Whanganui Film Society is holding a public screening of Smiles of a Summer Night on June 27.

This 1955 film, directed by Ingmar Bergman, is about four sets of mismatched lovers attempting to navigate the laws of attraction over the course of a single summer weekend in turn of the century (19th-20th) Sweden.

The film is in Swedish with English subtitles.

The Details
What: Smiles of a Summer Night (Sommernattensleende)
When: Monday, June 27, 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.
Tickets: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to http://www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options. Please note that wearing a face mask is compulsory.