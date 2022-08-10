Second division was struck on Wednesday night by a person who bought their ticket at the Trafalgar Square Lotto shop, seen here around Christmas 2018. Photo / Bevan Conley

For the third time since March, a Lotto player who bought their ticket at Trafalgar Square in Whanganui has won a second division prize.

The ticket holder gets $35,793 after winning second division with four other players from around the country in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

Other winners were in Auckland, Levin, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Second division was struck by people who bought their ticket at the Trafalgar Square Lotto shop in June and in March this year.

Strike four went to a player from Paraparaumu who won $200,000, while Powerball was not struck and goes to $6 million this Saturday.