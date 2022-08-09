The Whanganui Fest of Cultural Unity is returning to Majestic Square in October. Photo / Antonia Sims

Whanganui's multicultural festival, the Fest of Cultural Unity, is back on the events calendar this year.

It is scheduled to take place at Majestic Square from 10am to 4pm on October 29.

Presented by Born & Raised Pasifika, with support from Mainstreet Whanganui and a team of volunteers, the Fest has existed in one form or another for more than a decade.

Previously known as the Whanganui Festival of Cultures, the event was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Festival committee chairwoman Hellen Puhipuhi said as well as being a chance to enjoy incredible food, the Fest was all about bringing the community together to share cultural experiences and celebrate diversity.

"After a long period without many local events, this is a chance for people from all walks of life to come together and embrace Whanganui's beautiful, multicultural community. And what better way to do that than with delicious kai and awesome live entertainment?"

Mainstreet Whanganui's community liaison worker Geoff Follet, who has helped to co-ordinate the festival over several years, said it was great to see it back in 2022.

"The Fest is always jam-packed with different flavours, and this year there'll be upwards of 20 food stalls representing all corners of the globe – including Sri Lankan, Dutch, Pasifika, Chinese, South African, Indian, Greek and Māori cuisine," he said.

Live entertainment will be a big part of the day, with music, dance and cultural performances from groups representing a kaleidoscope of nations and cultures.

Some of the highlights to look out for in 2022 include Rizki and the Vagancy – a roots reggae group with members from Indonesia and South America, modern and classic Indian dance from Shivam Dance Academy, and traditional folk dance from members of the Ukrainian community.

The Whangavegas Extravaganza wearable arts competition, an offshoot of the Fest of Cultural Unity, is also back this year, and will take place at the Whanganui Function Centre at the Racecourse on Saturday, October 8.

Updates on the event will be posted on the Mainstreet Whanganui Facebook page.