A strong case for portable players

In an era of production line music players, Campbell Burns is offering listeners something unique.
Making portable speakers from old suitcases he has now brought Basscase NZ to Maxwell.
Mr Burns and his mate Tom Lloyd developed the product in Taiwan where they were both living and working in the music industry.
"It was a big old ugly looking thing the first one but everywhere we took it people seemed to freak out about it. People seemed to love it," Mr Burns said.
After a decade living in Asia he moved back to New Zealand a few months ago, settling in Maxwell where his family is from.