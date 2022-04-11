Riders and enthusiasts gathered on a fine Saturday morning for the Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui turned on a beautiful day for the Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial on Saturday.

Riders departed the Wanganui Vintage Car Club from 9.30am and headed to Fordell, out through Turakina Valley, and on to Marton where they were treated to a lunch prepared by women members of the bowling club.

Dave Henwood heads up Victoria Ave on his BSA motorcycle. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Karl and Rebecca Brown were the big winners of the day on their 1952 AJS motorcycle. The bike belonged to Rebecca's late father John Kendrick who initiated the first motorcycle trial in Whanganui 39 years ago.

The Browns won the Cliff Lowe Memorial Trophy for being first overall as well as the Coleman Cup for highest scoring local VCC member and the Kendrick Cup for coming first in the post-war category.

Peter Simpson leaving the VCC clubrooms on his Matchless G3LS. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Other winners were Willie James in the P60V category, Andrew Kidd for Post Vintage, Glyn Clements for P80V, Simon Byrne won the John Kendrick Memorial Trophy for most desirable British single cylinder and Graeme Reilly was awarded the Hard Luck Trophy for a bent con rod.

On Sunday, local and visiting riders headed to Paloma Gardens at Fordell to see Clive Higgie's Moto 71 collection of retro motorcycles.