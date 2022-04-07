Whanganui District Council is asking the public to contribute to a new strategy for managing open spaces and promoting physical activity in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is asking the public to contribute to a new strategy for managing open spaces and promoting physical activity in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is seeking public feedback on its Open Space and Physical Activity Strategy.

The council owns or administers more than 150 reserves, from premier parks to neighbourhood playgrounds, sports grounds and nature reserves. The strategy will guide the future provision, management and development of the spaces and the activities that take place in them.

The council's strategy and finance committee has accepted the recommendation that the draft strategy is approved for public consultation, which will begin on Tuesday, April 26.

Councillors heard this week that a review of the current strategy, adopted in 2008, was needed due to significant social, cultural, legislative and strategic changes. The changes include a growing district, changing demographics, urban development and changing sports and recreation trends.

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent said the new strategy was aimed at creating vibrant open spaces that supported holistic health and wellbeing by helping the community to be physically active and protecting the natural environment.

Stakeholder meetings, workshops with elected members, discussions with tangata whenua and community engagement, including a public survey last year, helped with the development of the draft strategy.

"More than 350 people responded to a parks, reserves, walkways and activities survey which has provided first-hand information about the experiences, interests and needs of the community in relation to these spaces and the activities they support," Broadbent said.

"Work on a more detailed action plan will follow the public consultation process and will be informed by community feedback."

Mayor Hamish McDouall said as more people were choosing to make Whanganui home, it was important to plan how the council managed, enhanced and extended Whanganui district's open spaces and provide opportunities for sport, recreation and play.

"We want all these spaces and facilities to be safe and available to everyone to enjoy, to support people to be physically active, to play, to protect and preserve the natural environment and to enhance biodiversity."

The draft strategy will be available for public feedback from Tuesday, April 26, on the council website at www.whanganui.govt.nz/have-your-say.