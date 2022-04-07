Mayor Hamish McDouall extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones after the first Whanganui Covid-19 deaths were recorded this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mayor Hamish McDouall extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones after the first Whanganui Covid-19 deaths were recorded this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council remains focused on keeping critical services running as the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak continues.

Although the council is not a lead agency in the current Omicron response, council Civil Defence staff have continued to work in the background to support local organisations.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said the community could feel reassured over the coming weeks as local organisations, including iwi health providers, responded to people's health and welfare needs in the continuing outbreak.

"As high numbers of cases continue to be recorded each day in the community ahead of an anticipated peak, there are people isolating or Covid-19 positive who need food, basic medicine or financial assistance," McDouall said.

"Several organisations are responding and help is available if people need it. Many people are giving their time voluntarily and I want to acknowledge their efforts and the outstanding role they are playing."

The effects of Covid-19 on council services and facilities were being carefully monitored and the council advised it may have to close facilities at short notice if needed.

However, chief executive David Langford said critical services would be unaffected.

"We want to reassure the community that the council's priority is to keep critical infrastructure running. This includes things like wastewater, drinking water, roading and compliance services, such as animal control," he said.

"Our business continuity planning has ensured we've kept critical services running so far. Now, with the changes to My Vaccine Pass entry requirements, and a further review of the traffic light settings coming on Thursday, April 14, we continue to have safety measures in place, including encouraging people to access our services online, and to phone first on 06 349 0001 for an appointment if they need to see us in person."

Langford said most council facilities remained open at this stage. However, the Splash Centre had to adjust its opening hours recently to manage the impact of staff shortages on rosters, as more people isolated at home.

Health and safety protocols included regular RAT testing for council staff who were critical workers.

"I am very reassured by our staff, who remain focused on their jobs while doing their best to keep the community as safe as possible, during what we know is a stressful time for many people," Langford said.

McDouall acknowledged how serious the effects of the ongoing pandemic could be, with four Covid-related deaths reported in the district this week.

"At the heart of the daily Covid-19 case announcements are the people directly affected," McDouall said.

"It was very sad news to hear that people in our district have died from Covid-19 and we extend our condolences to their families, and our compassion to everyone affected.

"The messages we want everyone to hear are, please, stay home if you are unwell, record your Covid-19 test result so that you can get help if you need it.

"And, importantly, anyone who tests positive or who is isolating can contact the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) or local organisations directly for help. You don't have to be on a benefit. Please don't hesitate or think the support available is not for you."