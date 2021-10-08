5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

The Mangaweka Scenic Reserve Track is an easy one hour loop with stunning views out across the Mangaweka river terraces and the cliffs cradling the Rangitikei River, to the Ruahine Ranges.

OUTDOORS

The Mangaweka Scenic Reserve Track is an easy one hour loop with stunning views out across the Mangaweka river terraces and the cliffs cradling the Rangitikei River, to the Ruahine Ranges. From Mangaweka, drive south and turn right onto Te Kapua Road. Follow this for about 600m until you reach a little off-road carpark by a farm gate on the right-hand side of the road.

WATCH

Finish off your weekend with some popcorn and a classic film. Starsky & Hutch follows street smart detectives as they set out on a drug bust with the help of Huggy Bear.

Starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Sunday, 8.40pm, TVNZ 2.

BOOK SALE

It's your last chance to score a bargain at the St Johns book sale which finishes this weekend. There'll be thousands of books, magazines, jigsaw puzzles and more available for purchase. It's on at the St John Community and Training Centre, 25 Tawa St, Saturday, October 9 from 10am-4pm.

RUGBY

On top of vital Heartland Championship points being on the line against King Country on Saturday, our Steelform Whanganui will get to line up against All Black Sam Cane as he takes the field for the Rams on Saturday. King Country vs Whanganui live on Sky Sport 2 from 2.30pm.

ART AUCTION

Heritage Art Auctions is a Whanganui based art auction house. Its first live auction will be held this Saturday from 2pm at Heritage House. Viewing is available from 10am-1pm. Actor Patrick McKenna will be auctioning the paintings, prints and photographs.