The winning ticket was bought at the Lotto shop inside Trafalgar Square. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person who bought their Lotto ticket at Trafalgar Square's Lotto shop was one of 16 players around the country to take home the second division prize.

Each of the winners gets $28,345.

Meanwhile an Auckland Lotto player is $28 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot last night.

The winning ticket was bought from a news agency in Henderson, West Auckland.

Last night's winning Lotto numbers are: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23, and 25.

The Bonus Ball is 35, and Powerball is 4.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 25, 23, 5 then 11.

A single player will collect $28,166,667.