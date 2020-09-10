Snow showers are expected on Desert Rd this afternoon.

A statement from MetService said to expect 1 to 2cm of snow to settle on the road above 800m about and south of the summit between 1pm and 7pm today.

Meanwhile, it is a fine morning in Rotorua but there could be a few showers, possibly heavy, in the afternoon and clearing at night. The predicted high is 13C.



Road Snowfall Warning issued for Napier-Taupo Rd, Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Porters Pass https://t.co/YJOXV30SRq — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) September 10, 2020

Rotorua residents should be able to enjoy outdoor activities during the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday predicted to be fine. The predicted high on Saturday is 13C and 15C on Sunday.

Tauranga locals have also woken up to a fine morning with the possibility of heavy showers in the afternoon. The predicted high for Tauranga today is 16C.

Saturday and Sunday will both be fine in Tauranga. The high for Saturday is 16C and 17C on Sunday.