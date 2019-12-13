Vibrations created by heavy machinery working on a major roadwork site rattle the windows, leave photos on odd angels and leave ornaments precariously balanced on shelves.

As a result, Shirley and Don Ross have all but nailed everything down in their home that borders State Highway 1 and Loop Rd where major works are being done to build a roundabout.

In the lounge of their two-storey home, Blu-Tack is holding picture frames in place and keeping ornaments on the shelf.

The couple, who have owned the property since 2003, have endured months of heavy machinery thundering up and down the road. Some of the work has been done at night.

They're not complaining, but say they will be glad when the dust and the noise disappears for good. It will be some time yet with the anticipated project completion date being December 2020.

"I'm not bitching, but I'll be glad when it's over. It's a major construction and it has to be done. The end result will make it better for everyone using this road. They're doing a good job," Don Ross said.

Don Ross has a few more months of experiencing vibrations through his house thanks to heavy machinery working on a major roadworks site south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"The constant noise then the work in the middle of the night, once in a while is okay1, but it's wearing a bit thin."

They are dreading the stage where compactors will be used on the Loop road section just 15 metres from their front gate.

Ross also said with increased traffic expected over the summer period it could cause "a bit of havoc".

A liaison person had been regularly keeping the couple up to date with the activity on site and had responded quickly to a request to have higher fencing on their property next to SH1.

Work on the site will be restricted during the peak travel period between midday December 19 and January 6.

While there would be no work during that time, temporary steel safety barriers would remain in place as would the 30kmh and 50kmh speed restrictions.

Living amongst the roadworks on State Highway 1 Loop Rd Otaika.

How fast work progresses on the site is dependent on the weather but it is hoped the project will be completed by December 2020 and so far the project is on schedule.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior manager project delivery Andrew Thackwray said earthworks at Portland would take about two months to prepare for widening to accommodate the left-turn slip lane. A left slip lane would allow southbound traffic to separate from SH1 and enter Portland Rd.

Widening of the intersection would make it safer and provide better driver visibility, but before that could start, work would be done to remove vegetation.

"While the focus to date has been primarily at the northern end of the project, this will change in the New Year as work ramps up at Portland Rd."

Construction on the roundabout is underway and work is expected to be completed in May. Kerbing will be done in April.

At the moment, the ground is being undercut and replaced with reinforced fill to build a strong foundation for the roundabout. Most of the culvert has been installed.

Subsoils are being installed in the inner ring of the roundabout. The road construction will begin once the reinforced fill area is complete.

"In the end let's hope it will be all worthwhile," Ross said.

Once the roundabout is operational, traffic will be moved back onto SH1.

The agency acknowledged queues formed on Loop Rd but said it was a busy state highway with 19,000 vehicles a day passing through the work site.

Don Ross will be happy when the noise and dust from roadworks on SH1 is finished. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Our priority is to keep SH1 open and to keep everyone safe, especially our site workers," Thackwray said.

Traffic management would start at Portland Rd in January to manage machinery movements across the road.

Landscaping and restoration around the site was planned for the second half of next year.

However, the work means the use of heavy machinery will continue, so the Ross family may have to keep the Blu-Tack in place for some time to come.