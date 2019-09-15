

A fine week of weather is ahead for Hawke's Bay, with only the fear of a few small showers to put a dampener on the week.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James said a low front coming from the South Island on Tuesday would bring with it a few showers for the region.

"The low is expected to reach Hawke's Bay by around Tuesday evening, bringing with it a few showers overnight and for most of Wednesday," James said.

The warm weather that graced the Hastings Blossom Parade is due to continue for the start of the week at least.

Advertisement

"For most of the region, Monday and Tuesday are going to be some warm days with temperatures around 23 to 24 degrees and overnight lows of 10," James said.

"But as the front comes in, that is set to drop during the week, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing some cold nights ahead."

He said the temperature would drop to about 14C-15C and there would be overnight lows of 4C.

"Hawke's Bay is set to have a few cold nights ahead."

That cooler weather won't hang around for long though, as a high front is to grace most of the country come Thursday evening, setting up a stellar weekend.

"The high front coming in will look to clear most of the showers towards the end of the week and set up another clear and fine weekend."

James said the changeable weather and temperatures were normal for spring.

"Spring is the most changeable time of year for weather in Aotearoa, what we are seeing is not unusual for the middle of September."

Advertisement

James said the rest of the country should expect changeable conditions this week, but with an improving trend.

"We've got a bumpy start to the week weather-wise and MetService has issued Severe Weather Watches and Warnings, so Kiwis should keep up to date with the latest forecasts."