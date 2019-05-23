Two flights have been cancelled and three delayed in Rotorua due to thick fog.

The Rotorua air traffic controller said the airport was currently "thick in fog" and had already had one flight cancelled.

Air traffic controllers relayed conditions at the airport to pilots who would then make a decision based on a range of factors, including visibility.

He said it was difficult to tell how many flights would be affected by the conditions and how long the fog would last.

An Air NZ flight expected to land in Rotorua from Auckland at 9.15am was cancelled due to the fog and a Wellington flight set to arrive at 9.55am was delayed by 30 minutes.

Two Air NZ flights set to depart from Rotorua to Christchurch and Wellington were delayed and a flight set for Auckland at 9.40am was cancelled.

A reporter at the scene said visibility was limited to about 10 metres and traffic had slowed down to 70km/h on the 100km/h highway.