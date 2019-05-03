Monday marked the first anniversary since floodwater rushed through a subdivision in Ngongotahā; Leah Tebbutt finds out what has been done since to protect residents from it happening again.

On April 29, 2018, a state of emergency was declared after 51.8mm of rain fell between 10am and 11am and a total of 167.8mm was recorded by Niwa between 4am Saturday to 6pm Sunday.

It was nearly 1.5 times the April monthly average in 38 hours, and resulted in the Ngongotahā stream bursting its bank and surging through the village.

Ninety-four homes were issued with insanitary notices and nearly 1000 residents registered with the Civil Defence welfare team.

Advertisement

Most residents are back in their homes one year on, although four insanitary notices are still active.

In a joint statement from Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council, they said in the 12 months since the event, 118 locations on the stream had been identified for remedial works and 75 of the highest risk sites had been completed.

Some 4800 tonnes of rock have been used in rock armouring and 150m of stopbanks have been rebuilt, and additional vegetation and asset maintenance work has been completed.

The regional council has appointed a permanent position to run ongoing maintenance across the Rotorua river and oversee flood damage repair works.

This come after an independent panel conducted a review into the flooding event and released a report with 24 recommendations.

It highlighted there was no emergency management plan for Ngongotahā and recommended one be put in place urgently as it was "extremely fortunate that there was no loss of life from the flood".

The report also said it was "unfortunate that a flood has had to occur to physically demonstrate the extent and consequences of the flood hazard to the Ngongotahā community and to instigate a response" from the regional and local councils to reduce flood risk.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 28: Ngongotaha Stream running high after heavy rain in Rotorua. 5 June 2018 Rotorua Daily Post Photograph by Ben Fraser RGP 14Jun18 - The Ngongotah Stream ran high after heavy rain. RGP 17Au Image 2 of 28: Agrodome closed after Ngongotaha Stream running high after heavy rain in Rotorua. 5 June 2018 Rotorua Daily Post Photograph by Ben Fraser RGP 06Jun18 - Image 3 of 28: Contractors sandbagging the bank of the Ngongotahā Stream on Western Rd. Photo / File Image 4 of 28: Acting Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne and Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Phil Shoemack delivered a flood recovery update days on from the event. Photo / File Image 5 of 28: Miriam Hewson was able to move back into her home in August after the floods caused her and her family to move out. Photo / File Image 6 of 28: Matt Ward at his property in Paradise Valley after water turned his property upside down. Photo / File Image 7 of 28: From right Jaymz Theunissen, Treston Stokes and Che Rikihana at Velocity Valley cleaning the mud left behind by the flood water. Photo / File Image 8 of 28: Simon Short, owner of Velocity Valley, has planted native trees and spent time clearing the stream in the past was pictured here on May 1. Photo / File Image 9 of 28: John Healey's flooded house in Ngongotahā where the water was so strong it had moved his L-shaped couch. Photo / File Image 10 of 28: A boat was left stranded in Ngongotaha following the flooding. Photo / File Image 11 of 28: Troy Parry inside his damaged car after the flood water disappeared. Photo / File Image 12 of 28: Savannah Rogers, 11, sits on her windowsill as water surrounds the house. Photo / File Image 13 of 28: Water was almost knee high on Tarewa Rd. Photo / File Image 14 of 28: Cormac Davis, 12, paddles through the water covering Moncur Dr on April 29. Photo / File Image 15 of 28: The flooding came through to the main city pictured here on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / File Image 16 of 28: Cars at the lakefront got stuck in flood water. Photo / File Image 17 of 28: A woman wades through flood waters on Pioneer Rd. Photo / File Image 18 of 28: Flooding on Pioneer Rd on April 29. Photo / File Image 19 of 28: Flooding on Elizabeth St on April 29. Photo / File Image 20 of 28: Flooding clean-up on Brookdale Drive in Ngongotahā on May 1. Photo / File Image 21 of 28: The stream on April 30 following the flood. Photo / File Image 22 of 28: The garage in John Healey's home. Photo / Stephen Parker Image 23 of 28: Jenny Pollard beside her caravan which had been moved by flooding in Ngongotaha. 30 April 2018 Daily Post photograph by Stephen Parker RGP 01May18 - Jenny Pollard beside her caravan which had been Image 24 of 28: Debbie Parry (right) and Alison Parry. Flooding in Ngongotaha. 30 April 2018 Daily Post Photograph by Stephen Parker RGP 01May18 - Alison and Debbie Parry. Image 25 of 28: Brooke Ellis with her children Lexus Rogers, 8, and Savannah Rogers, 11. Photo / File Image 26 of 28: Bryce Morrison puts up sandbags and clears away water at the Waikite clubrooms. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 27 of 28: Flooding on Tarewa Rd on April 29. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 28 of 28: Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 1 of 28: Ngongotaha Stream running high after heavy rain in Rotorua. 5 June 2018 Rotorua Daily Post Photograph by Ben Fraser RGP 14Jun18 - The Ngongotah Stream ran high after heavy rain. RGP 17Au

The recommendations of the report are now being led by a project team of staff from both councils, supported by the Ngongotahā Community Reference Group, which was established to provide advice from the community perspective.

Rotorua Lakes Council Civil Defence primary controller and infrastructure group manager Stavros Michael said the welfare of affected residents had always been the highest priority.

"It cannot be assured that flooding will not re-occur. All that can be done through stream maintenance, engineering works and land development planning is to reduce the risk and impact of flooding."

He said the basis of the Ngongotahā Action Plan focused on preventive maintenance on all stormwater systems including streams, channels and pipes and developing long-term engineering options for consideration by the Reference Group and the two councils.

Michael believed Ngongotahā residents could expect early maintenance of key areas and a range of engineering and planning options around July and August.

"On the basis that flooding cannot be fully prevented, an emergency response plan is being developed to ensure people can be evacuated from the risk areas."

The response plan is being created by Civil Defence staff with the Ngongotahā community.