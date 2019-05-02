The ocean is putting on a show for beach goers in Hawke's Bay as swells start to build.

Big waves hit the Napier coast line. Photo / Warren Buckland

MetService Meterologist Karl Loots said due to a low pressure system sweeping over New Zealand earlier in the week, southerlys are now lingering over Hawke's Bay.

Fisherman tries his luck in the big swells. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Those southerlys are causing the big swells that you see".

Loots said they would hit about 2.3m today, with high tide at roughly 3.30pm.

Loots said they're expected to "quieten down" on Friday but on the weekend are set to get even bigger with swells around 2.5m expected.