Thunderstorms continue to hang around the region with another watch issued for this afternoon.

MetService issued the severe thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty ranges, Rotorua and Taupō just after 8am.

These could produce localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour or possibly more, and possible hail larger than 20mm.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.



Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as making driving conditions hazardous.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the risk of thunderstorms and hail was caused by the warm muggy air near the surface of the atmosphere with cooler air above it.

Rotorua is expected to reach a high of 21C today and Tauranga 22C.