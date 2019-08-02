Napier City Council has confirmed it will continue to look into options to remove chlorine from the city's water network, despite a possible roadblock from the Government.

A Government spokesperson confirmed new water safety reforms announced this week would seek a multi-barrier approach, and that includes chlorination of most of New Zealand's drinking water.

"However it is also proposed that the new dedicated regulator will be able to grant exemptions to water suppliers who can show to the satisfaction of this independent regulator that their water is safe without chlorination."

This means, if Napier City Council decides to dechlorinate the system, it will be up to an independent regulator to decide whether the system is safe enough.

Advertisement

Napier City Council said it would continue with its $200,000 feasibility study into removing chlorine from the city's water supply in spite of the new hoop to jump through.

CEO Wayne Jack said it made sense.

"Our review is about assessing what would be required to remove residual disinfection from the system and for us to comply with our water safety plan and future water safety standards.

"So it makes sense for us to continue with the review."

The Government spokesperson said any decision around spending money on dechlorinating studies lay with councils.

"Such a study could provide information about what the council would need to do and invest in to make their water safe without chlorine.

"We note that any decision on exemption would ultimately sit with the regulator."

Jack said overall, the council is happy with the Government's proposed changes.

"We're very pleased that Government is bringing more certainty and national consistency to the safety standards for drinking water for public health."

The Government announced on Wednesday it was putting in place a new water regulator, as well as new regulations around water safety standards, after an inquiry into drinking water standards following the Havelock North water crisis.

The Government hopes to introduce the new bill by the end of this year, with it in place by mid-2020.

In June this year, Napier City councillors voted to make water the council's number one priority.

The $200,000 independent review into removing chlorine from the water supply was one of the recommendations voted on during that meeting.

Council also voted to invite Christchurch City Council staff and the Canterbury Medical Officer of Health to Napier, to discuss their experiences removing water from the network.