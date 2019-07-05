A long-awaited de-chlorinated water station had Napier residents braving the cold to get a taste of water free from the chemical.

The first of two de-chlorinated water stations has opened in Anderson Park in Napier.

The first people to use the tap, Corinna and Graham McTavish, said they have been driving past every day to check whether the tap was up and running.

"We hate the taste of the chlorinated water," Corinna said.

She said they have had only a few experiences with dirty water "but the taste is horrible" of the chlorinated water.

"Even when you go to turn the shower on, if you've got your doors shut waiting for the shower to heat up, you open them it's like being at the pools."

She said they have been driving to Hastings every week because friends have their own bore.

"That's where we've been going every week to get our water."

She said having the de-chlorinated station would save them the drive, as well as money for petrol.

She said they collect several five and 10 litre containers each time they fill up, which lasts them a week, using the water for drinking, tea and coffee, and cooking.

Another eager resident, Ray Sinclair, said he has been buying water because of the taste of chlorine.

"It tastes terrible."

He said the tap would mean he could save money buying boxed water.

Two de-chlorinated water stations have been promised as part of Napier's 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

The second will be installed in the city centre at a yet to be decided location.

As part of the annual plan process, Napier City Council has voted to explore options for removing chlorine from the city's water network.

This includes approving $200,000 worth of funds for an independent review of options and costings for the supply of a citywide unchlorinated water network.