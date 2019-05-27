The School's Strike for Climate (SS4C) protest is a complete waste of time. It achieves absolutely nothing and most of the students have no idea what they are protesting about.

When the students of the march are asked what actual policy changes they want, they either say "we just want change" or "a zero-carbon bill" or "the government isn't doing enough".

The first and the third statements are in no way helpful in terms of making a meaningful difference and the second is in the process of being implemented as we speak.

It is also forgotten that these students are breaking the law by being truant from school, so instead of getting an education, they have decided it is more important to break the law and woefully attempt to make a futile point in the process.

I think it is vital that young people engage with climate change, as it is a huge issue facing future generations. However, illegally leaving school and walking in a march when they haven't even learnt about the issue and what's being done doesn't really justify the case for protesting.

Kadin Good

Hastings

Religion and hate speech

If Israel Falau was gay and spoke out against Christians, would it cause controversy?

Saturday's Hawke's Bay Today editorial titled "Religion is not a free pass for hate, abuse" could in some aspects be considered "hate speech".

Surely in today's era, Christianity is one of the most victimised groups of people in the world. In some countries Christians die in their hundreds and even thousands.

The word "Religion" does not just mean Christians. It encompasses all faiths and beliefs. Even Atheism falls into that category and to many the LGBTQI is a religion.

Most people whatever their beliefs just want to get on with leading normal peaceful lives.

Too often we see different media and individuals from all sides stirring up hate.

I think people are just over it. Not all Christians follow Christ but He does love everyone and those faithful to Him do the same.

If Israel Falau was gay and spoke out against Christians, would we be having the conversation?

G Linyard

Hastings

Water chlorination

A good letter from Pauline Doyle about the adverse effects of chlorine. As Pauline says, the Dutch decided to stop using chlorine because of the harmful effects on human heath in 1975 and it's time we caught on.

As a ratepayer, I object to my rates being used to chlorinate my water.

I have a choice not to go to a shop and buy something I don't want, but with the water I have no choice and have to pay for it even though I don't want it.

Maybe the council would consider installing carbon water filters for ratepayers who don't want chlorine in their water.

Chlorinated water has already cost me hundreds of dollars in two water cylinder repairs, steam mop repair and doctor's visits and prescribed creams to counter skin conditions caused by chlorine. Enough is enough.

Deneice Marshall

Tamatea