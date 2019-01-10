Used tyres, old televisions, car bumpers, household waste and empty bottles are just some of the items illegally dumped at hotspots around the city and locals have had enough.

One Rotorua councillor says he's had a "gutsful" of illegally dumped rubbish while some residents are calling for cameras to be installed to catch the culprits.

But the council says cameras aren't the solution, because they simply get stolen.

The issue of dumped rubbish was in the Rotorua Daily Post last week when second-hand shops expressed their frustration with rubbish being dumped outside their stores.

This week a Dalbeth Rd couple reported two dead deer dumped near their property at a known hotspot.

Prompted by this, the Rotorua Daily Post took a look at other dumping hotspots, finding mounds of rubbish on Mountain Rd, the layby on State Highway 5 near Tarukenga Rd and at Waipa South Rd.

Richard Kean, who lives near State Highway 5, said dumping was an issue in multiple places along the state highway and had been for the roughly eight years he had lived there.

He said the layby at Tarukenga, not far from Dalbeth Rd, was a particularly problematic hotspot and a bad look for Rotorua.

"Inside the flax plantation is so much rubbish that it would take several utes to take away. Most of it is alcohol containers including whole empty cartons.

"We get carcasses, carpets, nappies and more across SH5 from our gate and we are embarrassed because tourists often stop there to change drivers or whatever."

He said the rubbish bins at the site were "tiny" so were usually overflowing.

"I find it quite embarrassing seeing the rubbish."

Kean suggested the problem could be fixed if the punishment for littering was more substantial.

Another resident, Katrina Weller, said rubbish dumping was an ongoing problem but she seemed to be hearing about the issue more often.

Weller suggested one free trip to the dump a year or inorganic street collections could solve the problem.

"We have to be conscious because we always have the eye on us as a tourist town."

Weller said maybe people felt they didn't have an alternative place to put rubbish but said it was lazy to dump recyclable material.

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said SH5 was one of several spots where rubbish was dumped and Rotorua Lakes Council spent time and money cleaning up litter.

"When one person leaves rubbish there, others seem to think it's an acceptable thing for them to do as well.

"I think litter, no matter where it is, is not a great look for Rotorua. We have a large number of visitors coming and it's of concern if we have litter in a public or even a private place."

Councillor Charles Sturt said rubbish dumping had environmental impacts and was a health issue.

"I've simply had a gutsful of these dumpers who are costing ratepayers for every cleanup and I will ask that every effort is made to investigate to apprehend the culprits.

"Please contact council if anyone has information leading to the filthy people who have done this."

Michelle Templer, chief executive of Rotorua economic development, which operates as Destination Rotorua, said it was disappointing when people didn't respect shared spaces.

"This can have a negative impact on visitors' first impressions when they drive into our city."

Information provided by the council estimated an average of $100,000 was spent cleaning up illegal dumping every year and the majority of illegally dumped rubbish was household rubbish and recyclables.

"It is very difficult to try to stop illegal dumping because people just move the issue to another location. The issue really lies with people's behaviour.

"Often when dumping happens it attracts more rubbish."

Facebook users commenting on the Rotorua Daily Post article about dumping on Dalbeth Rd called for cameras to be installed.

Linda Kennedy wrote: "As soon as it is cleared up more appears. Being Dalbeth residents ourselves it is just an eyesore and a terrible look for people driving into Rotorua as it is clearly visible from the road. Council needs to take action to find the culprits and prosecute them".

Janet Huff also called for cameras to enable people to be caught.

But the council said cameras used in dumping hotspots in the past had either been stolen or damaged and powering them could be an issue in rural areas.

The council's suggested ways to deter dumping included removing scrub and trees from problem areas, and working alongside the community.

In Mamaku there has been a reduction in illegal dumping after the school and the council worked to create murals encouraging people to do the right thing.

The site at Dalbeth Rd is expected to be cleaned up today.

The dumped rubbish, which included animal carcasses, was assessed less than a day after it was reported to the council, and specialist machinery was needed to remove the rubbish. That machinery is available today.

"Two years ago council sprayed vegetation to clear the site to act as a deterrent to illegal dumping and more extensive removal of the vegetation will be undertaken there as soon as this can be scheduled with the appropriate contractor," the council said.

Illegal rubbish dumpers can be prosecuted but a "high threshold of evidence is needed".

The council encouraged people to look for alternatives to dumping and report illegal dumping. Neighbourhoods with issues with litter can contact the council on (07) 348 4199 for advice.

Rotorua Canopy Tours is passionate about the environment and general manager Paul Button said he saw a bit of rubbish along Dansey Rd and believed educating people would alleviate the issue.

"I would think it is not unique to Rotorua. It's not a Rotorua problem.

"I don't know how massive the problem is but education is the first thing. Providing an opportunity for people to recycle, reuse or throw things away."