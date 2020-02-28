One Australian newly-wed couple made a special effort to be not only at the Warriors game but at the captains' run this morning, too.

They joined about 50 fans of all ages scattered along the Rotorua International Stadium grandstand to watch the Vodafone Warriors captain run ahead of the final NRL trial against Wests Tigers tomorrow.

What fans lacked in numbers was made up in fierce support.

Elbows were on knees, chins resting on fists; the concentration was unwavering.

Brayden and Renee Wilson, a couple from Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, got married last Saturday and arrived in New Zealand on Monday for their honeymoon.

The Vodafone Warriors at the captain's run at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Stephen Parker

Brayden was a Warriors fan "through-and-through" despite being born and bred in Australia.

The couple would spend a total of three days in Rotorua and Brayden said the warriors game ranked "highly" on the honeymoon, and anticipated a good game of both teams going "full steam".

Renee, on the other hand, was unphased either way but was there for the ride.

Riley Thomas-Orupe, 10, knew he had to be there for the training session to get an up-close and personal look at the Warriors in action.

He met the team when they came to his school, Westbrook School, earlier in the week.

Riley Thomas-Orupe having a kick at the Warriors captain run at the Rotorua International Stadium with his sister, Tiwaiwai. Photo / Stephen Parker

He arrived at the training with the goal of a signature from each of the players and left with that wish being exceeded after him and his sister, Tiwaiwai, got to have a few kicks with the boys.

While he would not be able to make it to the game, he would be sure to watch the game live from the comfort of his living room, as he did with all the other games.

One day, he hoped, it would be him on the field.

Perhaps as the next Hayze Perham, a Rotorua Boys' High School old boy, and the 21-year-old will be playing in front of the crowd on home soil.

Rotorua's Hayze Perham getting ready for a game in his Vodafone Warriors jersey on home soil. Photo / Stephen Parker

Joseph Begg, 10, came to the pre-game armed with a Warriors ball, cap and jumper

For two years, Begg has been a Warriors fan, and he could not wipe the grin off his face in his front-row seat on the grandstand.

The week of excitement began on Thursday when the team visited his school and will end tomorrow when the full-time whistle blows.

This would be the first time seeing his favourite team play live.

His loyalty to the team stemmed from his father, Nairin, who predicted a tight game.

Elijah Adams, 9, excited about to watch the Vodafone Warriors players at the captain's run. Photo / Stephen Parker

A game that would lean in favour of the Warriors, he said, if they did not let the offence down.

Rotorua's Rio Crawford said hosting the game for Rotorua was good, "but there should be more".

This was not the first Warriors game he would be at but said having it in Rotorua was important for up-and-coming kids to see and meet their heroes.

"It's inspiring."

Although he was more of a Broncos fan, the Warriors were right up there, and it was more about the game.

"[NRL] is in my blood," he said.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v WESTS TIGERS:

When: Sunday, March 1, 2pm

Where: International Stadium, Rotorua

Ticket Information:

General Admission Adult: $20

General Admission Child: $7.50

General Admission Family of five: $50

General Admission Corporate Lounge: $75

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster NZ .