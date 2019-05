Police have named the man who died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 4 near Owhango in the Ruapehu region on Wednesday, May 15.

He was Eric Keith Smit, 55, of National Park.

The police release said their thoughts are with Mr Smit's family and friends at this time.

Police ask witnesses who may have seen the vehicles involved, a grey Toyota Hilux towing a trailer and an Orange Nissan Murano, before the crash to contact detective sergeant Nicky Schrafft on 021 191 3840.