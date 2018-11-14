Whanganui Abba fans it's time to dust off the platforms and squeeze back into those leotards as tribute act the ABBA Show is coming to town.

The show promises a full-scale concert experience and stage show featuring two and a half hours of live singing and dancing with sparkling replica costumes and theatrical lighting.

The cast includes Hannah Pocock as Agnetha and Jenna Ball as Frida from the 2016 tour with two new additions taking on the roles of Bjorn and Benny.

The ABBA Show: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Thursday, December 13 at 8pm. Book at Ticketek.co.nz or at RWOH 06 349 3108